SC questions appointment process of EC Arun Goel

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

The Central Government has handed over the file of Election Commissioner Arun Goel to the Supreme Court. Let us tell you that the Supreme Court had raised questions on the speed of the government regarding the appointment of Arun Goel. On November 19, Arun Goyal took over as the Election Commissioner.