Shraddha Murder Case Accused Aftab Taken To CBI Headquarters for Voice Sample Examination

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Shraddha Murder Case accused has been taken to CBI headquarters. Aftab's voice sample will be tested in FSL lab.

