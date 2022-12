videoDetails

Shraddha Murder Case: DNA and polygraphy report will reveal big things?

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

A big update has come out in the Shraddha murder case. The reports of DNA and polygraphy have come. Further investigation and action will be taken on the basis of the report. Police say that the report that has come will prove to be very helpful in this case.