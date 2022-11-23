NewsVideos

Shraddha withdrew the complaint against Aftab after 26 days

|Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Vasai police has now made a big claim in the Shraddha murder case. The police said that after filing a complaint against Aftab, Shraddha withdrew the complaint after 26 days.

All Videos

Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?
4:9
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's big questions for CM Arvind Kejriwal
18:51
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's big questions for CM Arvind Kejriwal
Aftab's Instagram chat revealed, police found this in his Instagram chat?
8:17
Aftab's Instagram chat revealed, police found this in his Instagram chat?
Dr. Mohammad Shafat Imam Siddiqui encourages us to fight Diabetes
Dr. Mohammad Shafat Imam Siddiqui encourages us to fight Diabetes

Trending Videos

Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
4:9
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?
18:51
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's big questions for CM Arvind Kejriwal
8:17
Aftab's Instagram chat revealed, police found this in his Instagram chat?
Dr. Mohammad Shafat Imam Siddiqui encourages us to fight Diabetes
Shraddha Murder case,Shraddha,shraddha murder,shraddha case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,Delhi Police,shraddha murder case live,Shraddha Walker murder case,sharadha murder case delhi,shraddha aftab,delhi police arrest the mudered,shraddha aftab story,police arrest aftab,shraddha father,Shraddha Walker,shraddha news,Shraddha Walker murder,shradha 2020 police complaint,aftab instagram post,