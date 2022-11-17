हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Shraddha's father demand death sentence for Aftab
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar said that the Delhi Police had realized that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes tells the truth. He should be hanged for his crime.
×
All Videos
18:29
Police to file remand application for Aftab in Shraddha murder case
8:25
Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face after murder
6:20
Shocking revelations made by Aftab's friend in Shraddha Murder Case
13:29
Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case
20:8
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to use water bill as proof against Aftab
Trending Videos
18:29
Police to file remand application for Aftab in Shraddha murder case
8:25
Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face after murder
6:20
Shocking revelations made by Aftab's friend in Shraddha Murder Case
13:29
Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case
20:8
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to use water bill as proof against Aftab
Shraddha Murder Case Police Investigation,Shraddha Murder case,shraddha murder,Delhi murder news,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,Delhi Police,Shraddha Walker murder case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,investigation,delhi police arrest the mudered,police arrest aftab,Delhi murder case,aftab gf muder case,delhi girl murder,Delhi murder,murder case,sharadha murder case delhi,mehrauli murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,Aftab Poonawala to undergo Narco test,