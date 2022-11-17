NewsVideos

Shraddha's father demand death sentence for Aftab

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar said that the Delhi Police had realized that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes tells the truth. He should be hanged for his crime.

All Videos

Police to file remand application for Aftab in Shraddha murder case
18:29
Police to file remand application for Aftab in Shraddha murder case
Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face after murder
8:25
Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face after murder
Shocking revelations made by Aftab's friend in Shraddha Murder Case
6:20
Shocking revelations made by Aftab's friend in Shraddha Murder Case
Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case
13:29
Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to use water bill as proof against Aftab
20:8
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to use water bill as proof against Aftab

Trending Videos

18:29
Police to file remand application for Aftab in Shraddha murder case
8:25
Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face after murder
6:20
Shocking revelations made by Aftab's friend in Shraddha Murder Case
13:29
Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case
20:8
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to use water bill as proof against Aftab
Shraddha Murder Case Police Investigation,Shraddha Murder case,shraddha murder,Delhi murder news,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,Delhi Police,Shraddha Walker murder case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,investigation,delhi police arrest the mudered,police arrest aftab,Delhi murder case,aftab gf muder case,delhi girl murder,Delhi murder,murder case,sharadha murder case delhi,mehrauli murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,Aftab Poonawala to undergo Narco test,