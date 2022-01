Sikhs are being targeted, says AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

RSS and AIMIM are face to face on the matter of lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. Manmohan Vaidya of RSS has said that it is not right to stop the PM's convoy. At the same time, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised the question and said that Sikhs are being targeted.