Stone Pelting on Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Owaisi Residence Attack: Some unknown people have pelted stones at the house of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi has lodged a complaint about this at the Parliament Street Police Station. He was not at his home when the attack took place.