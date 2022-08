Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested in Ranchi

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been arrested in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Seema Patra has been accused of assaulting the maid. It is being told that Seema Patra used to keep her maid imprisoned in the house.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been arrested in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Seema Patra has been accused of assaulting the maid. It is being told that Seema Patra used to keep her maid imprisoned in the house.