Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today
The country's newly elected President Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the program in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice NV Ramanna will administer the oath to her.
