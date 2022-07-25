Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today

The country's newly elected President Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the program in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice NV Ramanna will administer the oath to her.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

