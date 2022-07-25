NewsVideos

Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today

The country's newly elected President Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the program in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice NV Ramanna will administer the oath to her.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
The country's newly elected President Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the program in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice NV Ramanna will administer the oath to her.

All Videos

Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
5:8
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
16:12
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
1:47
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony
8:48
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony
Speed News: CJI N V Ramana will administer oath to Droupadi Murmu
10:47
Speed News: CJI N V Ramana will administer oath to Droupadi Murmu

Trending Videos

5:8
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
16:12
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
1:47
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
8:48
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony
10:47
Speed News: CJI N V Ramana will administer oath to Droupadi Murmu
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,droupadi murmu oath ceremony,president draupadi murmu,new president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu oath ceremony,Draupadi Murmu President,draupadi murmu oath taking ceremony,draupadi murmu news,draupadi murmu today news,draupadi murmu oath ceremony live updates,draupadi murmu speech,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu oath,news update,Hindi News,Ram Nath Kovind,Central Hall,Parliament,NV Ramana,Latest Update,