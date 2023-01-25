NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Boycott gang's game is over now?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Shahrukh Khan's film Pathan has been released on the big screen today amidst huge protests. The film has broken many records on the very first day at the box office. At the same time, a show of the film Pathan was also canceled in Indore this morning. Now the question arises whether the King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan has ended the game of 'Boycott Gang' through Pathan? or some filmmakers and actors of Bollywood have adopted the method of making their films hit by hurting the religious beliefs of the people. Watch today's debate on this big issue in the show Taal Thok Ke.

