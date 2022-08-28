NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Entry of 'demons' in Namaz debate

These days a strange controversy is going on in the country in the name of religion. Once again a debate has broken out in the mall regarding Namaz. This time Bhopal's DB Mall has become the center of controversy over this issue. On the news of Namaz in the mall, the Bajrang Dal workers reached there and they protested against the Namaz in the mall. Bajrang Dal has also warned that if Namaz is held in the mall, he will recite Hanuman Chalisa. On this objection, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avnish Singh Bundela compared Bajrang Dal with demons.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
These days a strange controversy is going on in the country in the name of religion. Once again a debate has broken out in the mall regarding Namaz. This time Bhopal's DB Mall has become the center of controversy over this issue. On the news of Namaz in the mall, the Bajrang Dal workers reached there and they protested against the Namaz in the mall. Bajrang Dal has also warned that if Namaz is held in the mall, he will recite Hanuman Chalisa. On this objection, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avnish Singh Bundela compared Bajrang Dal with demons.

All Videos

Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
3:45
Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
3:26
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?
7:24
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?
Twin Tower Blast: The tower of corruption collapsed, see 12 big pictures.
6:56
Twin Tower Blast: The tower of corruption collapsed, see 12 big pictures.
The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark | Zee English News
The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark | Zee English News

Trending Videos

3:45
Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
3:26
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
7:24
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?
6:56
Twin Tower Blast: The tower of corruption collapsed, see 12 big pictures.
The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark | Zee English News
DB Mall Namaz Controversy,namaz controversy in bhopal,namaz controversy,lulu mall namaz controversy,bhopal mall namaz controversy,namaz controversy in mall of bhopal,namaz in bhopal mall,namaz in mall,bhopal namaz controversy,bhopal db city mall pray namaz,bhopal mall namaz news,lucknow namaz controversy,controversy over namaz in bhopal,bhopal db mall namaj,db mall bhopal namaj,lulu mall controversy,bhopal mall controversy,bhopal namaz vivad,