Taal Thok Ke: Entry of 'demons' in Namaz debate

These days a strange controversy is going on in the country in the name of religion. Once again a debate has broken out in the mall regarding Namaz. This time Bhopal's DB Mall has become the center of controversy over this issue. On the news of Namaz in the mall, the Bajrang Dal workers reached there and they protested against the Namaz in the mall. Bajrang Dal has also warned that if Namaz is held in the mall, he will recite Hanuman Chalisa. On this objection, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avnish Singh Bundela compared Bajrang Dal with demons.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

