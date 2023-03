videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Ajay Alok targets PMLN party leader Irshad Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Pakistan is facing economic crisis, but despite that it is not deterring from its terrorist mentality. Now he is plotting against India with the help of Khalistani supporter like Amritpal. In Taal Thok Ke show, political analyst Ajay Alok told PMLN party leader that people like you are not fit to debate.