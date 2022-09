Taal Thok Ke: Political battle over Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram hymn

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, this hymn was the favorite hymn of Mahatma Gandhi. Now a political struggle has started in Kashmir regarding this hymn. In a school in Kulgam, some children sang Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bhajan and Mehbooba Mufti started seeing the hidden agenda of the government in it.