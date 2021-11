Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Agricultural law removed, now adamant on CAA?

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has warned the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that if it is not repealed then protestors will "take to streets in Uttar Pradesh and make another Shaheen Bagh".