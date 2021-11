Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How many supporters of Jinnah in India?

First Akhilesh Yadav compared Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi and Patel, after which Om Prakash Rajbhar said that if Jinnah had become the first Prime Minister of the country, then the country would not have been divided. Today's issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke - Will the UP elections be won by appeasement?