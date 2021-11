Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is lockdown the only solution to pollution?

Every year in winters, pollution becomes a major issue in Delhi NCR, about which the governments claim that the situation will change next time. Today, on this issue, the Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government, saying that making excuses will not work and some concrete steps should be taken to deal with the increasing pollution. The Supreme Court has also directed the Center to call an emergency meeting.