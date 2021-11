Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): What is the impact of demonetisation on black money?

November 8, 2021 marked five years since the Indian government decided to cancel the Legal Tender Status of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes with a larger purpose to move India from a Tax Non-compliant society to a compliant society. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - What is the impact of demonetisation on black money?