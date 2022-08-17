NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why the confusion over the Rohingyas?

Union Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in outer Delhi's Bakkarwala. Along with this, they will also be given basic facilities and police protection. After this tweet, people were also surprised that how the government opposing the Rohingya took this decision.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
