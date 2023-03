videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke : TMC told Rahul Gandhi a big campaigner of PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

On one hand, where many parties in the Parliament are raising their voice in support of the Congress, on the other hand, in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee is busy uniting the opposition without the Congress. So in the debate of Taal Thok Ke, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta has alleged that Rahul Gandhi is a big campaigner of PM Modi.