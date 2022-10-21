NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Was the truth of illegal madrassas being hidden by saying 'mini NRC'?

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
The survey work of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. The survey report will be handed over to the concerned department by November 15. According to the information, it has come to the fore in the report that 7,500 unrecognized madrasas are operating in different districts. These madrasas can be locked soon. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that action is taken against not only illegal madrasas but also primary schools if they are run. In such a situation, the big question is that if everything is fine in madrasas, then why avoid the truth of the survey?

