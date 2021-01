The 10th round of talks between the government and the farmers is to take place at 2 pm today

Today is the 56th day of the ongoing protest on Agricultural Laws, farmers are continuing their agitation at Sindhu Border. Today, the 10th round of talks is to be held between the government and the farmers at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, from this dialogue, the government hopes that the farmers will give up their stubbornness and will give any other option.