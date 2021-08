"This is not mine, but this gold medal belongs to whole India," Neeraj Chopra says during his own felicitation

"Thank you all for the support. This gold medal is not just mine, it belongs to the entire country. I have been carrying it in my pocket ever since. I feel very relieved when I see this medal," Neeraj Chopra said during his own felicitation in between the loud applause of all the people present in the hotel.