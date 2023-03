videoDetails

Tripura Election Result: Manik Saha will become the CM of Tripura - sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Earlier there was speculation that the responsibility of the state could be given in the hands of a woman leader in Tripura. But now sources say that Manik Saha will be made the Chief Minister of Tripura.