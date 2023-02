videoDetails

Turkey Earthquake: Italy sends Fire Fighters to Hatay, rescues 23-year-old man from debris

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Amidst devastation caused by earthquake, Italy sent firefighters to Turkey's Hatay province. Firefighters pulled a 23-year-old man out of the rubble. Till now more than 20 thousand deaths have taken place in Turkey and Syria.