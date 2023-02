videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Indian Army Arrives with a Medical Team of 45 people

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Indian Army has come up to help in the midst of critical situation worsened by earthquake in Turkey and Syria. C-17 aircraft has arrived with a medical team of 45 people. Along with this, a 30-bed army field hospital has also been sent from India and 100 soldiers have also arrived.