Two Lashkar terrorists were caught by the villagers in Kashmir

In Kashmir, two Lashkar terrorists were caught by the villagers, both the terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Both were hiding in Tuksan village, when some people of the village caught them. On their bravery, the DGP gave a reward of 2 lakhs.

|Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
