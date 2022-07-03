Two Lashkar terrorists were caught by the villagers in Kashmir

In Kashmir, two Lashkar terrorists were caught by the villagers, both the terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Both were hiding in Tuksan village, when some people of the village caught them. On their bravery, the DGP gave a reward of 2 lakhs.

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

In Kashmir, two Lashkar terrorists were caught by the villagers, both the terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Both were hiding in Tuksan village, when some people of the village caught them. On their bravery, the DGP gave a reward of 2 lakhs.