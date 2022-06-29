Udaipur Murder Case: Central government's big action, NIA ordered to investigate
In the Udaipur case, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of this case. In the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been said that any organization and international connections in this matter will be thoroughly investigated.
