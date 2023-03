videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Usmaan's body taken for Post Mortem after Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

UP police got a big success in Umesh Pal murder case. Usman, the first convict who fired at Umesh, has been killed by the police in an encounter. Usman's body is being taken for post mortem. Watch exclusive pictures in this report.