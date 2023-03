videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: UP Police in search of friend of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

In Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case, police is in search for a friend of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad. The person was present on the spot during the incident.