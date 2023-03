videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Pegasus statement

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Anurag Thakur Press Conference: Union Minister Anurag Thakur held a press conference today. During the press conference, Anurag Thakur made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University and said, 'Rahul insulted the country. He should apologize in Parliament. Along with this, Anurag Thakur said, 'Pegasus is nowhere in Rahul's mind'.