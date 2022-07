Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi submits his resignation after meeting PM Modi.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has resigned. Naqvi submitted his resignation after meeting PM Modi. Naqvi's term as Rajya Sabha member is set to end tomorrow.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

