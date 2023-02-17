NewsVideos
Unique demonstration in Jhajjar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
A unique demonstration of farmers has been seen in Jhajjar of Haryana. Farmers protested outside the DC office by playing plates and drums.

