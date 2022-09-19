NewsVideos

University administration took major action in Mohali MMS case

The university administration has taken a big action in the Mohali MMS case. The university administration has suspended 2 wardens of the hostel. Apart from this, a committee of 7 members has been formed to investigate the matter. Two students have also been made part of this inquiry committee.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
