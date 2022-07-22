NewsVideos

UP: After mall, now controversy over offering Namaz at railway station

The matter of offering congregational prayers at Prayagraj Junction is intensifying. The SP Railway has given instructions for action in regard to the prayers offered in the waiting room. There is controversy after the video of the case surfaced.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
