Uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Today once again there has been an uproar in the Parliament on Rahul's statement. After which the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till tomorrow. Slogans were also raised asking for Rahul Gandhi's apology.