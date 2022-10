Uttar Pradesh : Guard beating up in Ghaziabad society

Guard Beating Case has once again come to fore in UP's Ghaziabad. This incident happened on 10 October when guard asked for person's identity as he was new to the society. On asking for his identity, the person misbehaved with the guard and then started slapping him.