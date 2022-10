Uttra Pradesh: Flood-like situation in more than 15 districts of UP

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Flood-like situation has arisen in UP due to continuous heavy rain. Due to the flood, there have been potholes on the roads and somewhere the crops have been submerged in water. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed relief material to deal with this situation.