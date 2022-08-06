Vice-President election 2022: Who will become the Vice President, counting of votes continues

Voting for the Vice Presidential election is over. NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been supported by BJP, BSP and JDU. Counting of votes continues. A total of 725 votes have been cast out of 788.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Voting for the Vice Presidential election is over. NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been supported by BJP, BSP and JDU. Counting of votes continues. A total of 725 votes have been cast out of 788.