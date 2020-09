Video: Babri Masjid demolition case verdict to be pronounce today, LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi named as accused

Twenty-eight years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, a special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in this case. The case is significant because senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are named as key accused in this case.