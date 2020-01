Watch Debate: How much will Congress fall for 'Savarkar's insult'?

The All India Congress Seva Dal sparked controversy with a pamphlet claiming that freedom fighter and Hindu Mahasabha co-founder Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was in a "Homosexual relationship" with Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's killer. A book titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was also distributed among the volunteers during the inauguration of Seva Dal's National Training Camp at Bairagarh, Bhopal on Thursday. #Debate@Zee #VeerSavarkar #Congress