videoDetails

'Why are you angry?'- CM Kejriwal wrote a letter to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi saying that for the first time in the country's 75-year history, the budget of a state has been stopped. Why are you angry with us Delhiites? Please don't stop the Delhi budget.