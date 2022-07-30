Woman brutally thrashed by being tied to a tree in Rajasthan's Banswara

A video has surfaced from Banswara district amidst questions being raised about law and order in Rajasthan. In the video, some people first tie a woman to a tree and then beat her with a stick. The video is going viral on social media

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

A video has surfaced from Banswara district amidst questions being raised about law and order in Rajasthan. In the video, some people first tie a woman to a tree and then beat her with a stick. The video is going viral on social media