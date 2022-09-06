Woman pays no heed to child moaning in pain due to dog bite

How people's thinking is changing with the changing times. How their inner sensitivity is getting lost. Similar picture has came out from Ghaziabad. Here a pet dog going with owner in the society life bites a child. Surprisingly, the child kept moaning in pain but the woman's heart did not melt.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

How people's thinking is changing with the changing times. How their inner sensitivity is getting lost. Similar picture has came out from Ghaziabad. Here a pet dog going with owner in the society life bites a child. Surprisingly, the child kept moaning in pain but the woman's heart did not melt.