NewsVideos

Woman pays no heed to child moaning in pain due to dog bite

How people's thinking is changing with the changing times. How their inner sensitivity is getting lost. Similar picture has came out from Ghaziabad. Here a pet dog going with owner in the society life bites a child. Surprisingly, the child kept moaning in pain but the woman's heart did not melt.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
How people's thinking is changing with the changing times. How their inner sensitivity is getting lost. Similar picture has came out from Ghaziabad. Here a pet dog going with owner in the society life bites a child. Surprisingly, the child kept moaning in pain but the woman's heart did not melt.

All Videos

School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
2:40
School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?
1H4:18
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in country's IT hub Bengaluru
17:51
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in country's IT hub Bengaluru
Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
3:30
Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders
3:41
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders

Trending Videos

2:40
School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
1H4:18
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?
17:51
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in country's IT hub Bengaluru
3:30
Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
3:41
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders
dog attack in lift ghaziabad,ghaziabad viral video dog bitten child in lift,dog bite case in ghaziabad,ghaziabad dog attack,ghaziabad dog bites in lift viral video,ghaziabad dog bite video,ghaziabad dog attack video,dog bite kid in lift,Ghaziabad,ghaziabad dog in lift viral video,Dog attack,ghaziabad viral video,Ghaziabad police,ghaziabad dog bite case,Ghaziabad News,ghaziabad lift video,dog attack on kid,dog bite in rajnagar extension,dog attacks kid,