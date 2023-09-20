trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664878
Women Reservation Bill: When Sonia Gandhi said this big thing in support of Women Reservation Bill in Parliament

Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Parliament Special Session 2023: संसद के विशेष सत्र में Women Reservation Bill पर चर्चा के लिए बुधवार को लोकसभा में कांग्रेस और बीजेपी आमने-सामने हो गईं. जबकि पूर्व कांग्रेस प्रमुख सोनिया गांधी ने अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षण और विधेयक को तत्काल लागू करने की मांग की, भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने पार्टी पर "राजनीतिक दृष्टिकोण से" नई बातें कहने का आरोप लगाया और दावा किया कि उसने इस संदर्भ में कभी भी ओबीसी कोटा के बारे में बात नहीं की थी.
