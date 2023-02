videoDetails

Zee News Sting Operation: Know what was the main reason of Virat Kohli's Retirement?

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

In Zee News' sting operation 'Game Over', Team India's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made huge revelations, one of which was about Virat Kohli. Chetan Sharma revealed a shocking information about Virat's captaincy. Know who was the main reason behind his retirement?