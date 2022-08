These symptoms are seen in the body before the heart attack comes, you can identify this way

Before the onset of heart attack, there are many such signs, which can be identified if the patient is given timely treatment, then his life can be saved

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

Before the onset of heart attack, there are many such signs, which can be identified if the patient is given timely treatment, then his life can be saved