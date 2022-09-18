2 million people ordered to evacuate as Nanmadol approaches southern Japan

A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain Sunday, causing blackouts, paralyzed ground and air transportation, and the evacuation of thousands of people. 2 million people were ordered to evacuate as Nanmadol approaches southern Japan

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

