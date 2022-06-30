NewsVideos

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review: Can 'Big Daddy' ride India's SUV craze once again?

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is finally launched in the country. Yes, it indeed was the most-awaited launch for the Indian market this year. After all, the Scorpio nameplate was celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Indian market. The ladder-frame SUV is now introduced in its 3rd-gen avatar with an all-new chassis, body shell, exterior design, and cabin. Of course, the Scorpio-N gets a new variant line-up as well. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is launched at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and we drove the SUV at the company's Pune plant. Here's our first drive review of the 'Big Daddy of SUVs'.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
