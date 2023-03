videoDetails

2023 Honda City Facelift: With new ADAS tech, how good is it for the city roads?

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:25 AM IST

A facelift for the Honda City was launched in India on 2 March. This is the mid-life update for the Japanese automaker’s premium sedan and sees it get an upgraded feature list, cosmetic updates and now a petrol-only engine line up.