3 killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur in fresh violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Three people were killed in Bishnupur, Manipur in a fresh incident of violence reported from the state. After the incident, security forces were put on high alert. According to police, a total of 129 checkpoints have been set up in different districts of the state, both in the Hills and the Valley and 1047 people have been detained. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

